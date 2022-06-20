Davante Adams Shared An Unbelievable Mark With A Living Legend

Davante Adams‘ dominance has just begun and the Las Vegas Raiders are lucky to have him during his peak years.

The Green Bay Packers traded the All-Pro wide receiver to the Raiders in exchange for their 2022 first and second-round picks.

Then, the Raiders gave Adams a five-year, $141.25 million contract, making him the highest-paid wideout at the time of signing.

The former Fresno State standout is coming off a stellar 2021 wherein he finished with career highs of 123 receptions and 1,553 yards.

He has three 1,000-yard seasons over the last four years and he will be an asset to Josh McDaniels’ offense.

However, Adams took time before becoming one of the league’s top wide receivers.

Before he became a two-time All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler, he struggled to find his game, especially during his rookie season.

Hard to believe this actually happened in 2014: Games Rec TD

Davante Adams 16 3

J.J. Watt 16 3 pic.twitter.com/tBxfGT9Vml — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) June 16, 2022

The NFL on CBS Twitter account took note that Adams and defensive end J.J. Watt both played 16 games and had three receiving touchdowns in 2014.

That year, the Packers had Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson as their top options.

While Adams started 11 of the 16 games he played, he only had 446 receiving yards from 38 receptions.

Under head coach Mike McCarthy, the Packers finished with a 12-4 record but lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

Adams Is An Important Piece To The Raiders Offense

He will be the Raiders’ speedster, which they desperately lacked after Henry Ruggs III was released from the team.

This time, quarterback Derek Carr will have the luxury of a deep threat in his former college teammate.

As Adams attracts defenders downfield, Hunter Renfrow will continue his excellence from the slot.

Darren Waller is also raring to bounce back from a down year.

The Raiders have the players that could make them one of the NFL’s best offenses.

That said, it’s impossible to see Adams having just three touchdowns all season.