Digital Engagement Platform LiveLike Partners With Polygon Studios to Offer Web3 to Brands

Playermaker, a performance tracker that attaches to athletes’ footwear, has amassed $40 million in funding, with Ventura Capital Group leading the investment.

MIG Capital and Pegasus Tech Ventures also invested in the device, which has primarily been utilized for soccer but will now be developed for basketball and, down the road, other sports.

Playermaker’s wearable technology transforms any kind of footwear into a connected tracking and analytic accessory. Tactical, biomechanical and physical data is accumulated based on the user’s movements, theoretically to maximize training, minimize injury risk and expedite comebacks from injuries.

Specifically, the device is strapped onto footwear to track foot placement, foot velocity and the acceleration difference between hard cuts and straight-ahead runs — all of this without the use of WIFI, a cell phone or external power. Playermaker can also be utilized inside or outside, making it applicable to a multitude of sports.

The device has mostly been made available to male athletes, but the company’s mission is to branch out to all athletes regardless of gender, age or skill level. As of now, the Playermaker tacker is deployed by more than 250 elite, pro and club level teams, leagues, academies and universities.