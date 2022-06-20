‘Hashtags and big talk’ Joe Biden’s Ukraine stance slammed amid fears of China-Russia pact





The actions of the Biden White House to counter Russia amid Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has the former US State Department spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus, asking “can the West stand up to China?” Xi Jinping and Putin have established ever closer ties between Moscow and Beijing amid fears China may be encouraged in the future to take on the West unless firmer action is taken to punish Russia over Ukraine.

Ms Ortagus told Fox News: “I think the relationship between Xi Jinping and Putin has been a personal relationship that we have seen develop over a decade. “People were really sceptical that these two powers will come together because obviously of their antagonistic history at many times. “But these two leaders seem very committed and understanding that they are going to have to stand up to the west together. “My question is, is the West going to be able to actually stand up to China whenever the time comes?

“When we look at Ukraine as the example, we still see the Ruble is doing better than it has been, we still see Europe even though there’s a lot of promises and plans, they’re still dependent on Russian energy. “So if China is looking at this, I think they’re thinking hmm, the United States and the West, they got a lot of hashtags, they’ve got a lot of big talk, but they don’t necessarily deliver.” It comes as China’s crude oil imports from Russia soared 55 percent from a year earlier to a record level in May, displacing Saudi Arabia as the top supplier, as refiners cashed in on discounted supplies amid sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia’s European and Far Eastern ports, totalled nearly 8.42 million tonnes, according to data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

The comments from the officials on Sunday come as the Biden administration struggles to tackle inflation and record-high gasoline prices. “President Biden is reviewing tariff policy toward China,” Yellen said in an interview on Sunday with ABC News. “We all recognize that China engages in a range of unfair trade practices that is important to address but the tariffs we inherited, some serve no strategic purpose and raise cost to consumers,” she added. She did not list any specific tariffs and declined to say when the Biden administration may make a decision. Biden has said he is considering removing some of the tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods by his predecessor in 2018 and 2019 amid a bitter trade war between the world’s two largest economies.