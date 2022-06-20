HZM (Hazam) crypto set to launch Nemo Land Kingdom project, the first Arab metaverse, in collaboration with ChicMic – Times of India

HZM “Hazam”, the world’s first Arabic cryptocurrency signs a strategic partnership agreement with one of India’s leading software development companies “ChicMic” to launch the world of metaverse and Web3-based communication applications. HZM , the first Arab cryptocurrency founded by Bahrainis, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with ChicMic to be its technological arm. ChicMic will oversee the completion and the launch of the remaining phases of the Nemo Land Kingdom project (the first Arab metaverse), an anonymous communications project, Crypto Souq, the HZM Sports Project, and others. ChicMic is one of the leading companies in the world of technology in the Indian market with massive experience in the world of apps and games development, NFT development, crypto-based solutions, metaverse development and Web3. Founded in 2012 and based in Mohali, Punjab , ChicMic has helped hundreds of organizations including startups, SMEs and Fortune 500 companies to reach their goals.

Manish Gulati, Co-Founder & CEO, ChicMic believes that the metaverse is the future of how the people will interact, socialize and collaborate with each other – all from the comfort of their homes. Also, decentralization and web3 are the ways moving forward which will provide increased data security, privacy and scalability for its users, no single point of failure and no centralized control which can be corrupted.

With a seasoned blockchain team and domain experts, ChicMic aims to lead this revolution and provide high-end solutions to its customers. ChicMic has always been keeping abreast of the latest trends and technologies and has been developing games and apps for the last 10 years in technologies including AR/VR, AI, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), etc.

Fahad Faqeeh, Founder of HZM, said that this step comes in the context of developing HZM projects as the first Arab cryptocurrency with unique technological projects in light of Arab openness, especially in the Gulf, on the culture of digital currencies, NFT and metaverses. Faqeeh added that the Kingdom of Bahrain is the first Arab country to allow digital platforms to operate and has a very active digital society, which prompted large projects to make the Kingdom of Bahrain a base for its operations. Perhaps the choice of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, to operate from Bahrain is the best evidence of that and this was reflected in us as a Bahraini project that launched with a well-thought-out plan and big goals.

About Nemo Land Kingdom, Faqeeh said, “I don’t want to burn the surprise, but it can be said that it is a developed metaverse with an Arab Bahraini fingerprint. It will change the culture of communication because of its technical and revolutionary technological features.”

