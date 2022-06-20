In pictures: On the occasion of Father’s Day, top tennis players and the wonderful fathers who stood by them on their journey ft. Rafael Nadal and Venus Williams’ dads

Tennis fathers hold a special place in the sport. Yesterday saw the celebration of father’s day around the globe, with many players’ fathers have played a significant role in their careers. Athletes like Rafael Nadal and Venus Williams‘ fathers and their contributions to their careers were crucial to their success.

Arguably the most prolific tennis father is Richard Williams, father of Serena and Venus Williams. Richard Williams was instrumental in their development as players and their early-career success. His contributions towards their daughters’ careers were captured on film in the movie King Richard, which was nominated for six Oscar awards.