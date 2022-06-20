Keeping pets paws cool during the summer sizzle

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) – With the hot weather pet experts are reminding pet owners to keep their furry friends nice and cool. When you’re with your pet out on walks, local veterinarians say pavement, especially asphalt, can be much hotter than the air temperature. Just in Chocolay Township Monday the asphalt parking lot at the Marquette Veterinary Clinic came in at 134 degrees Fahrenheit.

“If you could go into areas that are more shaded obviously, as well as grass, dirt, the woods, it would be better than hard asphalt surfaces so we encourage people not to go out for extended walks to protect them from heat exhaustion or heat stroke as well as protecting their pads,” said Dr. Edward Brauer, Owner of the Marquette Veterinary Clinic.

Vets also recommend not bringing your pets with you on every trip as leaving them behind in a hot vehicle can be fatal.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.