Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at gas station employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A store clerk is recovering Monday after an overnight shooting in downtown Nashville.
Metro Police said just before 12:45 a.m., two men, a 39-year-old and 23-year-old, who were working at the gas station were outside when another man approached them wanting to return items he claimed to have purchased Sunday evening. The 23-year-old reportedly told the suspect that he would have to wait for the manager to return. The suspect then pulled out his Glock pistol and threatened both men.
The 39-year-old reportedly tried to disarm the suspect, and during a struggle between the men, the suspect fired twice, then the 23-year-old returned fire striking the suspect multiple times. The 29-year-old was struck once during the shooting.
Officials announced that 47-year-old Ricky House would be charged with attempted criminal homicide due to the shooting. He and the 39-year-old were transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
After reviewing surveillance video from the Citgo, warrants were issued charging House with attempted criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Police said House would be arrested upon his release from the hospital.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.
Source link