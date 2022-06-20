Categories
US

Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at gas station employees


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A store clerk is recovering Monday after an overnight shooting in downtown Nashville.

Metro Police said just before 12:45 a.m., two men, a 39-year-old and 23-year-old, who were working at the gas station were outside when another man approached them wanting to return items he claimed to have purchased Sunday evening. The 23-year-old reportedly told the suspect that he would have to wait for the manager to return. The suspect then pulled out his Glock pistol and threatened both men.

The 39-year-old reportedly tried to disarm the suspect, and during a struggle between the men, the suspect fired twice, then the 23-year-old returned fire striking the suspect multiple times. The 29-year-old was struck once during the shooting.

Officials announced that 47-year-old Ricky House would be charged with attempted criminal homicide due to the shooting. He and the 39-year-old were transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Man who shot gas station worker
Man who shot gas station worker(MNPD)
Man who shot gas station worker
Man who shot gas station worker(MNPD)

After reviewing surveillance video from the Citgo, warrants were issued charging House with attempted criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Police said House would be arrested upon his release from the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.