Mark Zuckerberg tried Balenciaga’s metaverse clothing and wants you to buy them – Times of India

It’s no secret that metaverse is a big bet for Meta and its platforms — Instagram , Facebook, Messenger. Although the metaverse isn’t real as of now, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and co have big plans for it. Like its first Avatar stores. Zuckerberg, in a post on Facebook, announced that Avatars Store is coming soon. “We’re launching our Avatars Store on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger so you can buy digital clothes to style your avatar.”

Which brands will be available at Avatars Store?

Zuckerberg revealed that he tried “some of the new looks from Balenciaga, Prada, and Thom Browne – a change of pace from my terrycloth sweater.” So these brands will certainly be available at the Avatars Store. Apart from these it is expected that more brands will join the metaverse’s Avatars Store.

Eva Chen, VP, fashion partnerships, Meta, made the announcement through an Instagram Live. Chen actually showed paper drawings of Zuckerberg wearing clothes from Balenciaga and more. When he saw his avatar wearing Balenciaga clothing, the Meta CEO remarked, “I think the only question is am I cool enough to wear that,” before chipping in “I’m not sure if I’m quite up to that.”

Zuckerberg in his post said that “digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy.”

While it’s not clear how much digital clothes from these brands will cost, a report by Engadget does mention the pricing. According to the report, a company spokesperson said that starting prices in the Avatars Store will range from $2.99 to $8.99. Initially, the Avatar Stores will launch in US, Canada, Mexico and Thailand next week and may expand to other regions later. Will someone actually pay that much for a pair of clothes from the likes of Prada and Balenciaga to dress up a digital avatar?