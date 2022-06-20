‘Max doesn’t know what I’m talking about’- Lewis Hamilton takes aim at Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton took aim at Max Verstappen after the Canadian Grand Prix, claiming the Red Bull driver “doesn’t know what I’m talking about”. Hamilton was unsure how his car would handle at the British Grand Prix due to the team’s bouncing issues.

However, he took aim at Verstappen as Red Bull continued to argue against rule changes to solve porpoising issues. Speaking in the post-race press conference, the Mercedes driver said: “We’re better in the medium and high-speed corners than we are in the low-speed corners.

“But we have bouncing so I don’t know how it’s going to be. Max doesn’t know what I’m talking about but I know Carlos knows what I’m saying. It will be interesting for us there.”

The comment came after the pair enjoyed their first on-track battle since last year’s Abu Dhabi finale after Hamilton jumped Verstappen during the Dutchman’s second pitstop. Mercedes have struggled with bouncing issues all season with Hamilton visibly in pain after last week’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen mocks Lewis Hamilton’s car after Canadian GP victory