Metropolitan Theatres Celebrates Families with Metro Summer Kids Movies Bringing Family Favorites On-Screen at MetroLux 14 Theatres and MetroLux Dine-In Theatres

Metropolitan Theatres announces the return of Metro Summer Kids Movies through August 11 at MetroLux 14 Theatres at Centerra and MetroLux Dine-In Theatres at The Foundry, located at 6085 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland, and 285 E. 3rd Street, Downtown Loveland respectively. Movie-goers can celebrate summer and enjoy the big-screen experience with family and friends for just $2 per ticket. Tickets are on sale now at MetroTheatres.com, on the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app, and at theatre box offices. MetroLux Dine-In Theatres is offering a special $10 kid’s package available at the box office and includes a ticket to the summer series film and lunch at Scripted Bar & Kitchen, the theatre’s on-site restaurant.

“This family-friendly program brings films for all ages back to the theatre and offers our youngest guests and their families a fun way to spend their summer by watching their favorite films on the big screen,” said David Corwin, President of Metropolitan Theatres Corporation.

The Metro Summer Kids Movies series will offer a new film every week at each of the Loveland theatres and will run every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10 am at MetroLux 14 Theatres at Centerra, and every Wednesday afternoon at 2 pm at MetroLux Dine-In Theatres in Downtown.

Those looking for a field trip or group outing can book a Metro Summer Kids Movies Private Rental for up to 20 guests for $125, and also includes kid’s combo packs. The rentals for the Metro Summer Kid’s Movies are available on the scheduled film dates. To inquire about a private rental for the summer program, visit MetroTheatres.com/metro-summer-kids-movies.

Moviegoers will enjoy their favorites like Secret Life of Pets, The Croods, Hotel Transylvania, The Boss Baby and more on the big screen as part of this series. For more information on Metro Summer Kids Movies, including the full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit MetroTheatres.com/metro-summer-kids-movies-2022/.

In addition to Metro Summer Kids Movies, families can look forward to a summer of brand-new family friendly releases at MetroLux 14 Theatres and MetroLux Dine-In Theatres including Lightyear on June 17, Minions The Rise of Gru on July 1, Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank on July 15, and DC League of Super-Pets on July 29.

Metro Summer Kids Movies schedules :

MetroLux 14 Theatres at Centerra: Tuesday and Thursdays at 10am

6/7 & 9: Madagascar

6/14 & 16: Abominable

6/21 & 23: Megamind

6/28 & 30: Sing

7/5 & 7: The Croods

7/12 & 14: Kung of Panda

7/19 & 21: Trolls: World Tour

7/26 & 28: The Prince of Egypt

8/2 & 4: How to Train Your Dragon

8/9 & 11: Monsters vs Aliens

MetroLux Dine-In Theatres in Downtown: Wednesdays at 2pm

6/8: Rise of the Guardians

6/15: Captain Underpants

6/22: The Secret Life of Pets

6/29: The Boss Baby

7/6: Chicken Run

7/13: Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were Rabbit

7/20: Home

7/27: Hotel Transylvania

8/3: Goosebumps

8/10: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family-owned theatre circuit launched in 1923, provides a premium movie-going experience with a growing number of plush luxury recliner auditoriums and expanded food and beverage offerings. Metropolitan currently operates a diverse collection of historic properties and state-of-the-art multiplexes among its 17 theatres and 96 screens in California, Colorado, Idaho and Utah. For more information on Metropolitan Theatres, visit MetroTheatres.com.