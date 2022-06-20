Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape “White/Red” DQ3987-100 | SneakerNews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape is a newer proposition within the Swoosh’s lineup of products, but it’s quickly garnered attention from casual and savvy fans alike.

Recently, the 32-year-old performance-running design’s modern update appeared in a mix of off-white tones complimented by vibrant red detailing. The partly-recycled, trail-inspired upper and sole unit deviate from the classic Air Max‘s original design, though signature components are still intact. Profile swooshes, branding on the non-standard pull tab at the tongue and visible Air units underfoot all indulge in ruby-colored flair, helping create a one-two punch of boldness perfect for any environment. Cushioning solutions are modified to include Nike Crater foam and Nike Grind traction, two propositions rooted in the company’s “Move to Zero” initiative.

Enjoy official images of the pair ahead, and anticipate a Nike.com launch soon.

In related sneaker news, check out the Air Jordan 1 Reimagined “Chicago” expected to launch in October.

Where to Buy Make sure to follow @kicksfinder for live tweets during the release date. Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape

Release Date: 2022

Color: Off-White/Red Mens: N/A

Style Code: DQ3987-100









Images: Nike