Norway Savings Bank recognized as Best Place for working parents

NORWAY — Norway Savings Bank recently earned the 2022 Best Place for Working Parents designation.

The designation recognizes organizations for their commitment to supporting working parents through their family-friendly policies and practices including: company-paid health care coverage, paid time off, parental leave, nursing benefits, child care assistance, flexible hours, and working remotely.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have equipped over 52% of our employees to work from home,” Richelle Wallace, executive vice president, senior resources officer, said. “Many of these employees continue to work remotely 100% of the time while others have more of a hybrid arrangement, working both from home and in the office based on their needs and the needs of their families.”

Dan Walsh, president and chief executive officer said, “I’m particularly proud of this award. Working parents make up such a large percentage of our workforce and we want to ensure they have the support they need to care for their families while enjoying a rewarding career.”



