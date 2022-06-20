Norwegian Cruise Line Travel Agent Resources

Norwegian Cruise Line is a big-ship cruise line that bridges the mainstream to premium cruise categories, depending on which ship a cruiser in on. The line operates a fleet of 18 ships (as of August 2022) that carry between 1,936 and 4,266 passengers. Five more ships are on order for delivery between 2023 and 2027.

NCL’s newest ships feature amusement park-style attractions that range from high-octane Go-Kart racing and laser tag to VR arcades, waterparks, and ropes courses. Their ships are well-known for a large selection of specialty restaurants, most of which are priced a la carte, a departure from the cruise tradition of levying a flat surcharge for specialty dining.

Destinations Visited

Norwegian Cruise Line sails throughout the world, to countries on six continents and in between. Itineraries cover Alaska, Asia, parts of Africa, Australia & New Zealand, the Black Sea, Canada & New England, Bahamas/Caribbean & Mexico, Middle East, Central America & Panama Canal, South America Greece & the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the South Pacific.

Norwegian Cruise Line is also the only large-ship cruise company to offer an all-Hawaiian islands Hawaii itinerary.

NCL Travel Agent Portal

The Norwegian Cruise Line Travel Agent Portal, called Norwegian Central, offers a comprehensive suite of resources that help travel advisors “learn, promote, book and connect.”

Among the many resources available on the Norwegian Cruise Line travel agent site are:

Norwegian Cruise Line University (NCLU)

Access to Marketing Headquarters for a variety of marketing assets including customizable emails, social media posts, and flyers

Advisor-only BOOKNCL booking engine

Sales Manager directory

Access to up-to-date NCL news

NCL Help, for getting answers to product and promotion-related questions

SalesPal, which allows advisors to sort through lead-in pricing by sail date, find group space availability, and single supplement rates for ships where studio staterooms are not available.

Norwegian Cruise Line Travel Agent Training

Norwegian Cruise Line University

One of the most important resources on NCL Central is NCLU (Norwegian Cruise Line University), which offers several NCL training courses to broaden agents’ brand knowledge. As travel advisors move through the course, they incrementally become eligible for reduced rates for NCL cruises.

Norwegian Cruise Line Travel Agent Rates & Fams

Reduced rates are available to travel advisors who are Norwegian Cruise Line University students and have achieved an Associate Degree or higher. NCL travel agent rates are tiered based on the NCLU degree level reached and can be as high as up to 30% off their personal cruise vacation.

Fams are available to travel advisors but are based on availability. Trip are organized by NCL’s sales managers; travel advisors are asked to reach out to their dedicated sales manager for more information.

Norwegian Cruise Line Travel Agent Sales Reps

NCL has 32 sales managers; advisors can use the NCL travel agent portal, Norwegian Central, to find and connect with their sales manager. (Under the CONNECT column.)

Norwegian Cruise Line Travel Agent Marketing Assistance

Travel advisors can use NCL Marketing Headquarters, available on Norwegian Central, for access to a variety of customizable marketing assets including emails, social media posts, and flyers.

Percentage of Bookings from Travel Agency Community

Bookings from travel advisors account for nearly 30% of all NCL bookings.