Now Norwegian dance crew grooves to ‘Sadi Gali’, video goes viral

The all-men dance group based in Norway dropped another dance video, grooving to the beats of hit Bollywood number ‘Sadi Gadi’.

The Quick Style took the internet by storm when they first dropped a video of dancing to ‘Kala Chasma’ during wedding of one of their lead dancer.



The latest video also seems to be shot on the same night. The Norwegian dance team performed an extraordinarily frenetic performance to the song “Sadi Gali” from the 2011 movie Tanu Weds Manu, cashing in on their recent success among Indian dance enthusiasts. The caption accompanying their most recent video reads, “We are not done yet.”

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “We are also not tired yet,” another one loved the boys! They liked the swag with which the group danced.”

Another user wrote,” friendship goals.”

In just one day, the video garnered more than 7 lakh views and 96,000 likes.

