Paul McCartney Net Worth Jaw-Dropping: Ex-The Beatles Star Earned THIS Much

Paul McCartney added one year to his age this month, but he also added a whopping amount to his net worth in the past decades.

McCartney, who famously co-founded The Beatles, recently marked his 80th birthday. He received the best birthday wishes from his fans for giving them the best music in history.

Throughout his decades-old career, McCartney expanded his empire as a soloist. As he reached the 80th year of his life, fans became more curious about how he managed to have a whopping net worth even after The Beatles disbanded.

Paul McCartney’s Net Worth 2022

As of 2022, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Paul McCartney’s net worth has already hit the $1.2 billion mark, making him one of the richest musicians.

McCartney, of course, built his foundation through The Beatles in the 1960s. He and the band were able to release 12 studio albums, 12 live albums, 13 Eps, and 22 singles.

The Beatles surely brought millions to his bank account, and the band continuously does so as their songs remain hits nowadays.

But outside the band, McCartney also found fortune because of his tours.

He made $4 million per city throughout his 2015 to 2016 tour. He surpassed other musicians, including Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Jennifer Lopez, who also toured during the period.

Meanwhile, his other tours in the past years also contributed to his current net worth, including his gigs in 2002 ($126 million), 2010 ($93 million), 2014 ($71 million), and 2017 ($54 million), among others.



In addition, McCartney boasts $100 million in real estates around the globe. He owns several buildings and properties like their 190-acre ranch outside Tucson, Arizona, a $4 million Beverly Hills mansion, and a $15.5 million Manhattan Penthouse.

“One of the great things now about money is what you can do with it,” he told The New York Times in 2020, per Express UK. “Family and friends, if they have any medical problem, I can just say, ‘I’ll help’ The nicest thing about having money is you can help people with it.”

He will surely earn more soon after announcing that to reissue his three self-titled albums – “McCartney,” “McCartney II,” and “McCartney III.”

The first album in the trilogy was released in 1970, following Lennon’s private exit from The Beatles in 1969. Meanwhile, McCartney II came out a decade letter before Wings’ breakup.

The latest – “McCartney III” – was released in 2020 and presented several collaborators like Damon Albarn, Devonte Hynes, and Phoebe Bridgers, to name a few.

The box set will be available in three formats: CD, black vinyl edition, and limited-edition color vinyl. It is expected to be released on August 5.

