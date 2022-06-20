Categories
Pensacola gas prices reached record highs with summer yet to begin


A motorist fills up his tank with some of the area's least expensive gas at the BJ Wholesale Club on North Davis on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

The first day official day of summer is next week, which means the temperature is creeping up.

Unfortunately, gas prices have been too.

According to AAA, the average price of regular unleaded gas in Florida reached a record high of $4.89 per gallon on Monday. The Pensacola metro area hit a record high of $4.694 per gallon on Tuesday, though the price per gallon had dipped slightly to $4.668 by Friday.

For perspective, AAA reported Friday that regular unleaded gas was $2.969 a gallon one year ago.

Global oil prices, national inflation, demand outpacing supply and instability surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine are all factors that continue to impact the cost to drivers.

For two weeks in a row, gas prices increased by double digits. Prices rose by 17 cents in the last week. The week before, they went up by 18 cents. 



