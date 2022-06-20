Pregnant Charlotte Crosby jokes she’ll ‘cry’ if unborn child is a baby boy

In The Style founder Adam Frisby has revealed his pregnant pal Charlotte Crosby joked that she’ll “cry” if she has a baby boy.

The 35 year old took to his Instagram stories to share he’s en route to Newcastle to attend the former Geordie Shore star’s gender reveal party when he made the revelation to his 264,000 followers.

Sharing a snap of Charlotte, 32, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers, he wrote: “Today feels very special as I know just how much today means to her (and Jake) but knowing what Charlotte has been through to finally be here celebrating this moment today with her is special.”

He then opened up on her joke confession to him as he said: “I’m praying it’s a girl because she has told me she’s going to cry if it’s a boy,” with four crying with laughter emojis.







“so lots of positive girl thoughts from everyone please otherwise I’m going to get it in the ear for the rest of her pregnancy hahahah.” followed by four pink heart emojis.

Earlier in the day, Charlotte asked her fans what they believe she’s having – with 61 per cent sharing their belief she’s set to have a baby girl.

She then shared a selfie from bed, admitting that she had suffered from two anxiety attacks for the first time in eight years.







In an Instagram Story, Charlotte wrote: “I felt so nervous and overwhelmed, I had to put my self asleep because I had 2 anxiety attacks which literally haven’t happened to my in about 8 years.”

It isn’t the first time the star has referenced her struggles with anxiety, with Charlotte previously sharing her struggles with the debilitating condition in an interview with Heat magazine to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

She told the publication: “I get this thing called death anxiety where I think I’m going to die.”













“I’m so worried because I’m scared about dying and it’s the worst thing in the world I feel my heart pumping through my chest and feel like my whole body is empty because I’m so scared about dying,” she continued.

During the interview, Charlotte also revealed she had been struggling with the condition since she was a child, with the terrifying symptoms often exacerbating her anxiety.

The star, who recently celebrated her pregnancy curves in a crop top, added: “I don’t know if it’s anxiety or a panic attack because I suddenly feel like I can’t breathe and sometimes I get so bad I feel like I’m going to die. I do also get times when I feel anxious but when I have something bad it’s almost like a panic attack.”







Although the condition did at one point seriously begin to take over her life, Charlotte was able to find a number of coping strategies to help handle the attacks.

She said: ”I think the best way to try and tackle it is to tell yourself something that is going to make yourself feel better.

“As soon as I get through that door and see me mam it will all be OK and I will feel safe, and that made me feel much better but I had to tell myself that over and over again until I believe it.”

For all your updates on Charlotte Crosby, sign up to our daily OK! newsletter.