Price-Torok announces 2022 schedule – UTSA Athletics

– UTSA volleyball head coachannounced the 2022 schedule on Monday.“I’m really excited for our first season at UTSA,” Price-Torok said. “We’ve comprised a schedule that will challenge us as well as get us ready for conference play. We had a really strong spring and we’re excited to get the season started.”The Roadrunners open the season Aug. 26-27 at the Crimson Tide Invitational where they will take on Southern Miss, Alabama and McNeese State in Tuscaloosa, Ala.UTSA then travels to Lafayette, La. for the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic Sept. 2-3. The squad will face host Louisiana-Lafayette as well as UTRGV and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.Wrapping up the tournament slate, the Roadrunners will host back-to-back tournaments. The UTSA Invitational presented by Courtyard Marriott at The Rim is set for Sept. 9-10 and includes South Florida, UT Arlington and McNeese State. The Roadrunner Classic is slated for Sept. 16-17. UIW, Valparaiso and Houston Baptist will travel to the Convocation Center.UTSA opens conference play at Rice on Sept. 23. For the remainder of the season, the Roadrunners will travel to Middle Tennessee (Oct. 7), WKU (Oct. 9), UTEP (Oct. 21), North Texas (Oct. 30), UAB (Nov. 4) and Louisiana Tech (Nov. 12).Seven conference foes will travel to the Alamo City, including Florida Atlantic (Sept. 30), Louisiana Tech (Oct. 2), Charlotte (Oct. 14), North Texas (Oct. 16), FIU (Oct. 23), Rice (Oct. 28) and UTEP (Nov. 10) to close out the home slate.The 2022 Conference USA Championship is set for Nov. 18-20 in Bowling Green, Ky.-UTSA-