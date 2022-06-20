RHOC’s Martin Kinsella shares daughter’s first pic: ‘She looks like Kris Jenner’

In the moments after Real Housewives of Cheshire star Hanna Kinsella gave birth to her newborn daughter via C-section last month, husband and co-star Martin made a rib-tickling comparison between their little girl and another well-known celeb.

Catching up with OK! during our exclusive shoot, 34-year-old mum-of-two Hanna recalls, “They ask you before if you want the drapes lowering, so we said yes. It was a funny moment.

“I don’t think she was ready for the world when they pulled her out. Her eyes were shut and she was all scrunched up. She looked like a sparrow!

“She came out with this mop of jet-black hair, it looked like a wig and it was all spiked and in a side parting. The first thing Martin said was, ‘Oh my God, she looks like Kris Jenner!’”







(Image: OK Magazine / Chelsea White)









(Image: E!)



“It was so funny, her hair was perfectly in a side parting!” laughs Martin. “She didn’t look like she was very happy to be here! But 24 hours later she was properly alert and she looked absolutely beautiful.”

As we laugh about Martin’s comparison between his daughter and the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, we also can’t help but notice how remarkably fresh-faced Hanna looks in the snap she and Martin shared of themselves with Kimia just moments after she was born.

“It’s unbelievable, isn’t it?!” says Martin – who also shares 15-month old son Maximus James with wife Hanna.

“I had a blow-dry the day before and I was feeling all good. I could put a bit of mascara on and feel a bit human” admits Hanna.









Filming for the 15th series of the The Real Housewives Of Cheshire started earlier this year, so can we expect Hanna and her new addition to be making an appearance?

“We’ve actually done quite a lot of nice family scenes with me, Martin, Max and the baby,” says Hanna.

“The production team has been really supportive and said I can film as much or as little as I want to. All the housewives have met Kimia, apart from Rachel [Lugo], who wasn’t very well. We arranged a ‘Sip and See’.

“I think when things like this happen with us girls, we can argue and fall out but when it’s these big things in life, we all come together.







(Image: Chelsea White)













Become an OK! VIP and you will unlock access to all of our big exclusives… Be the first to meet the latest showbiz babies, see the most sought after wedding pictures of the year, or take a guided tour around your favourite star’s lavish multi-million pound home – all for free! Sign up here

“Everyone has been lovely and sent flowers and gifts. Seema [Malhotra] bought her a really cute tutu outfit. It’s the girliest thing ever! And then I had some lovely blankets, cuddly toys and outfits.”

And Martin’s camerawork might also make an appearance next series, as the 32-year-old was on hand to film during Kimia’s birth.

“Martin was filming the procedure and he was like one of the production team!” laughs Hanna. “I was trying to get loads of content for them, as they asked me to. You could just see NHS staff running for cover away from the camera!” adds Martin.