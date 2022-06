The account can be opened with £0 and can have a maximum of £100,000.

It operates similarly to an easy access savings account, meaning savers can make withdrawals and deposits whenever they wish.

Savers need to be aged 18 or older, have a UK current account registered in their name and have the Atom app.

Alongside the Instant Saver account, Atom offers five different time periods on their Fixed Saver, each with varying interest rates.