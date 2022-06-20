‘Shocking!’ State pension age increase leads to surge in poverty amongst Britons

One in seven 65 year olds have been pushed into poverty due to the Government’s decision to raise the state pension age. The findings were published by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), which examined the impacts of a changing state pension age.

Traditionally, the state pension age for women was 60, and 65 for men, but age equalisation was reached.

However, between later 2018 and later 2020, the state pension age for both sexes rose from 65 to 66 – making retirement further off.

The consequence was that approximately 700,000 Britons were forced to wait another year before they could receive the state pension.

It meant these 65-year-olds missed out on state pension income of an average of £142 per week.

READ MORE: Retired before 2016? You could get extra £14.48 per week