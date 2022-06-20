Smart meter alert as Britons ‘have to be proactive’ to slash energy bills – act now

Other things that the supplier will be responsible for are teaching people how to use their smart meter, providing a copy of the instructions to the customer, and explaining how to use energy efficiently.

They should also provide a number to call if anything goes wrong.

Pre-payment smart meters are also available, however, Citizens Advice says that prepayment is “usually a more expensive way of paying for energy”.

The consumer group reminds Britons that smart meters are not compulsory and if a supplier says otherwise, them a person could contact the Citizens Advice helpline.