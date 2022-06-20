Stranger Things theory: Eddie survives as star addresses season 5 return ‘I’ll be furious’

“The thing is, they’ve got my family tied up somewhere and if I spoil anything, I’ll never see them again,” he joked.

“No, I can say there’s a guitar scene and that the scale and ambition are astonishing. All the seeds that have been planted bear fruit and it’s just carnage.

“You know the finale is two-and-a-half hours, right? Ending with this monster, feature-length episode is so bold.”

Season four’s episodes have already been considerably longer than usual, and the latest instalment is set to bow out with an epic final chapter.