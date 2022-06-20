HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to take a survey and attend a public hearing to help the DPR decide if they should offer commercial tennis or pickleball lessons.
You can complete the survey here and it will remain open from now until Tuesday, July 5 at 4:30 p.m.
If you would like to complete a physical copy of the form, you may visit these two locations:
Kapolei Hale
1000 Ulu‘ōhi‘a Street
Suite 309
Kapolei, Hawai‘i 96707
Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building
DPR Permits Office, 1st Floor
650 South King Street
Honolulu, HI 96813
A public hearing will be held Tuesday, June 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
You can join the Zoom meeting or attend in person at Kapolei Hale in Suite 312.
For more information about the Zoom meeting, visit the dedicated Parks & Rec pickleball court website.
