The abandoned Soviet mining town in Norway’s Arctic

Few arrivals convey the disconcerting power of pulling into Pyramiden. To the east, across the icy summer waters of Billefjorden, the glacier of Nordenskjöldbreen pushed relentlessly into the sea, a reminder that more than 60% of Svalbard consists of glaciers. Austere under summer cloud, elemental in its confluence of ice and water and rock, it was a poster child for Arctic beauty.

Pyramiden itself was littered with coal-mining detritus – steel girders and rusted ironworks lurching at odd angles, mine buildings collapsed into rubble, great mounds of black tailings – that loomed like a post-apocalyptic vision. Derelict mine railways scarred the steep hillside away to the north, while the grim uniformity of buildings built in the Stalinist style seemed to be trying their hardest to undo the beauty all around them. It could have been a movie set for a Cold War thriller in the Arctic.

But there on the pier was Sergei Rubelev, waving enthusiastically in his white fishing sweater and beaming smile. Pyramiden may be a neglected outpost of the old Soviet empire, but Rubelev was, more than anything else, a human happy for company at his place of lonely vigil, and his welcome was warm.

Apart from winter snowmobile expeditions and the occasional supply plane, Pyramiden is cut off from the outside world for eight or nine months of the year; not long before my arrival, Rubelev had over-wintered here. Starting in June or July, tourists descend on Svalbard’s capital, Longyearbyen (population 2,400), on cruise ships and daily flights, with dozens of excursions and activities on offer, from dog sledding, kayaking and hiking to boat excursions in search of walrus. Among these excursions are the small tourist boats carrying 10 to 15 travellers at a time (and sometimes supplies) to Pyramiden, numbers and weather permitting. Sometimes the boats drop off or pick up scientists or local trappers at isolated huts along the way. Even in summer, the boats sometimes can’t make it through the ice, and weeks pass without any boats arriving. No wonder Rubelev was happy to see us.