UK’s musical heartland is Birmingham, says UB40 drummer Jimmy Brown





That’s according to Brummie band UB40 who insist no other region boasts such a wide range of groups from Black Sabbath to Duran Duran to The Streets.

Drummer Jimmy Brown said: “Other cities have had their music defined geographically. Like the Mersey sound. But nobody has defined a Birmingham sound because the bands are so diverse. “Black Sabbath and Deep Purple to Duran Duran and ELO, to Steel Pulse and UB40. The music reflects the diversity of the city. That is our strength.”

The band have penned and recorded a “sonic love letter to Birmingham” on the just-released album On Record. It features 11 tracks by local acts to celebrate Birmingham hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8. Bongo Damo, drummer from reggae act Friendly Fire Band, added: “We gave the world heavy metal, are the home of Bhangra and our contribution to British reggae is deep and lasting.”