‘Very protective!’ Prince William’s reason for moving Cambridges to Windsor laid bare

Prince William, who turns 40 tomorrow, is keen to relocate his family in order to be closer to his 96-year-old grandmother as she continues to hand down royal duties to other members of the Firm. The Duke of Cambridge played a pivotal role in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month.
The future King even led the Irish Guards during the Trooping of the Colour.
And after growing speculation about Prince William moving his family to Windsor, a royal insider has told the Daily Mail that the relocation is inspired by the Duke’s desire to be closer to his grandmother.
However, the death of Prince Philip is also said to have played a part in the big move.
The Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021 at the age of 99.
The insider said: “It’s one of the things that has hastened their move to Berkshire this summer.
“Losing the Duke of Edinburgh has a left a big hole in all their lives.
“He was a great counsel to William and he feels very protective of his grandmother.”
The source added that William “is always checking in with her to make sure she understands why things are happening in a certain way”, not least because he and his wife Kate “want to do something different to the traditional model”.
It is also believed the property will need renovating or extra security.
The Daily Mail’s report comes after the Queen was pictured using a walking stick at the Platinum Jubilee.
The monarch also pulled out of several events marking her 70th year on the throne, including a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral.
