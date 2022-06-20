Vladimir Putin lines up Russia’s 6 cruise missiles carriers in ‘serious’ threat to Ukraine

Kremlin forces pose a “serious hazard” to Ukraine after reports claimed Putin’s troops assembled six cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea. Ukraine 24, which has almost 2.3million subscribers on YouTube, revealed Putin’s six carriers had mobilised in the region after the Ministry of Defence claimed Russia’s air force had “underperformed” in the conflict.

In an update on Twitter, Ukraine 24 said: “There is a serious hazard of rocket attacks on #Ukraine!

“All six carriers of Russian cruise missiles lined up in the Black Sea and are most likely preparing for a massive launch of missiles on the territory of Ukraine.”

The post added: “Oleksiy Arestovych, Adviser to Ukraine’s President, agrees not to ignore the air alarm signals in the next four days, especially in Pechersk district of Kyiv where the ‘decision-making centres’ are located.”

Ukraine’s south operational command responded by saying “permanent missile ships” in the area had recently been reduced due to military “actions” from Kyiv.

