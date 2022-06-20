Watch: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic spotted training at Wimbledon a week before Grand Slam event

Just a week more before tennis fans are treated to the third Grand Slam event of this calendar year – the 2022 Wimbledon – which begins from June 27 onwards at the All England Club in London, and the top legends of the sport – Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have already begun training for the big event.

Nadal reached London on Monday and he did not waste another day as he begun preparing for the grass-court major. He was joined by his entire team and fellow tennis player Grigor Dimitrov on court.

Nadal will be aiming to add a third Wimbledon title to his name after having won in 2008 and 2010. This will also be his first ever appearance at the SW19 since reaching the semi-final in 2019.

Even a few days back there were doubts over Nadal’s participation in Wimbledon as the Spaniard had sought treatment for his chronic foot injury. He had undergone a pulse radiofrequency treatment on his left foot just days after he added a record-extending 14th French Open title to his illustrious trophy cabinet.

“I’m happy. I haven’t limped for a week and the evolution of training is progressing,” said the Spaniard last Friday in Mallorca. “From day to day the pain has been different and that’s progress. I have to wait a little. My intention is to try and play Wimbledon and this week has told me there is a chance.”

Djokovic, who will be the top seeded player at the Wimbledon, also begun his training on Monday. The Serb, who was back on court for the first time since his quarterfinal loss to Nadal in the French Open last month, will be defending his title at the All England Club after having won in 2021.

The six-time Wimbledon champion is presently on a 21-match winning streak at the event and has won six of his seven finals, his only loss happening back in 2013 to Andy Murray. His unbeaten run includes title victories in 2018, 2019 and 2021 – there was no Wimbledon held in 20202 owing to Covid-19 outbreak.

Prior to the Grand Slam event, both the stalwarts will be playing a pre-Wimbledon event at the Hurlingham Club. They will also be joined by Carlos Alcaraz, and Casper Ruud at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.