What Serena Williams has done during her year away from tennis

One year is a long time to be off the tennis court for any player. That year is a lot more significant when it coincides with your 40th birthday, a feeling Serena Williams will become familiar with as she returns to the circuit on Tuesday.

After almost 12 months on the sidelines, Williams is reigniting her aim to win a 24th major title at Wimbledon next week. She is starting by playing doubles with world No 3 Ons Jabeur in Eastbourne, in what she will hope to be a jolly warm up as she eases herself back into competitive tennis.

It is a world she has been entirely absent from and extremely quiet about while on the periphery this past year. Where other players dip their toe in punditry or commentary slots during long stints out through injury, or even post sporadically on social media about significant results, Williams’ attention has been elsewhere.

Williams the businesswoman has been working at full pelt. The LA women’s football club she invested in, Angel City, finally took to the field. She raised $111 million to launch her venture capital fund, Serena Ventures, which will invest in founders with diverse points of view. And she was linked as an investor in a failed bid to buy Chelsea FC. All that alongside running her existing eponymous fashion brand, dabbling in NFTs, plus promoting the Oscar-winning film ‘King Richard’, which profiled her family’s life story.

And yet, still there remains a drive to play tennis again. There were fears she was on the brink of retirement earlier this year, in particular in April when her coach of 10 years Patrick Mouratoglou left her camp to take over former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep’s training. But Williams got the tennis world talking last week, when she announced her sudden return to the court. She is working with Eric Hechtman – a coach to sister Venus – as she prepares for her cameo during the height of the tennis calendar.