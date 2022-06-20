Why do Filmmakers Want to Create Assets in Web3 That Are Meant For Web2? Metaworld Explains

In the future, movies in the Metaverse will use NFTs in Web3 with DAOs.

Stoner Cats was an early example of exclusive content access and crowdfunding for pilots using NFT technology that features character illustrations.

The ethos of Metaworld is autonomous, infinite, and entertaining.

The underlying technology is simply the means by which we employ the principles of Web3: autonomous, democratic, infinite, transparent, and entertaining. Community consensus is one of the primary factors that makes Metaworld special. Being part of a franchise’s direction while owning digital rights to the IP of a dynamic collectible in its formative stages is our unique value offering.

The first iteration of Metaworld will be presented as a multi-faceted Web3 collection. We will refresh dystopian science fiction by implementing allegories relevant to our present cultural climate. In keeping with the decentralized principles that are sculpting the Web3 ecosystem, we are democratizing storytelling and will include community insights into the future direction of Metaworld.

We aimed to craft characterizations that readers will find relatable. The past, the present, and the next generation’s cult classics; this is science fiction for everybody. Here are some ideas about the characters.

Tribe Names/Species:

Homo Sapiens: Comprised Of The Elysium Sect (1) The Covenant (2) Cypher Cells (3)

FleshTech Corporation: Androids, Sentient Machinery, and Uploaded Human Consciousness Integrated With Biological Matter

The House Of Orion: Axions Are Ancient (non-human) Intergalactic Bankers

Ascarians: The Original Consciousness, Youth Bestowing, Eternally Childlike

Mactans AKA Femme Fatales: Exclusively Female Bioengineered Warrior Race

Feeders AKA The Horde: Fallen Axions, An Overmind Collective, DNA Spliced With The Formicidae and Canis Lupus Genus.

Neso’s Geographical Regions:

Volcano Badlands: a barren wasteland of sharp magmatic rock formations, fire, smoke, and ash.

Ancient Boreal Forest: massive old forest trees, great oaks, ancient alien ruins. Due to its nostalgic similarities to Earth, humans have colonized this region.

Golden Desert: vast seas of sand and sedimentary rock formations.

Exotic Rainforest: lush vegetation, exotic biodiversity, and high humidity levels provide a natural cloud cover.

Frozen Tundra: secluded from the majority of the planet, massive ice caves, stalagmites, and snow cover black igneous rock formations.

Sky Islands: the unique magnetic fields of Neso have resulted in ore-laced floating islands levitating over the oceans of planet Neso.