Women’s Euros 2022: How to follow our City stars

It’s an exciting summer for women’s football…

In July, England hosts the 2022 Women’s Euros, as the Lionesses compete on home soil for the second time, having done so in 2005.

The tournament is set to take place from Wednesday 6 to Sunday 31 July with 15 other nations joining Sarina Wiegman’s side in what is set to be a record-breaking competition.

With tickets for the Final snapped up within an hour of going on sale, women’s football could welcome some of its biggest crowds over the coming weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament from a City perspective…

DOWNLOAD THE MAN CITY APP

Format

Sixteen teams have been drawn into four groups of four with the top two in each group securing progression to the knock-out stages. Matches will be played in nine different venues in Manchester, Brighton & Hove, London, Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield, Southampton, Trafford and Wigan & Leigh.

The quarter-finals will begin from Wednesday 20 July: four, one-off matches between the group winners and runners-up.

The winners of the quarter-finals will then lock horns on Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 July for a place in the Final at Wembley on Sunday 31 July.

The Netherlands are the current holders of the trophy.

City contingent

City will have 11 representatives at the tournament, in English, Norwegian, Swedish and Spanish colours.

Seven of our Blues have been selected in Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses squad: Ellie Roebuck, Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Demi Stokes, Keira Walsh and Ellen White.

Julie Blakstad will feature for Norway, as will Filippa Angeldahl for Sweden, while new recruits Leila Ouahabi and Laia Aleixandri have been chosen by Spain.

There are also three games scheduled to take place at the Academy Stadium.

Groups

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

BUY WOMEN’S EURO 2022 TICKETS

City-centric Fixtures

England v Austria

Wednesday 6 July, 20:00

Old Trafford, Manchester

BBC One

Norway v Northern Ireland

Thursday 7 July, 20:00

St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

BBC One

Spain v Finland

Friday 8 July, 17:00

Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

BBC Two

Netherlands v Sweden

Saturday 9 July, 20:00

Bramall Lane, Sheffield

BBC One

England v Norway

Monday 11 July, 20:00

American Express Community Stadium, Brighton

BBC

Denmark v Spain

Tuesday 12 July, 20:00

Brentford Community Stadium

(BBC Two)

Sweden v Switzerland

Wednesday 13 July, 17:00

Bramall Lane, Sheffield

BBC Two

Northern Ireland v England

Friday 15 July, 20:00

St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

BBC

Austria v Norway

Friday 15 July, 20:00

Brighton Community Stadium, Brighton

BBC Three

Denmark v Spain

Saturday 16 July, 20:00

Brentford Community Stadium

BBC iPlayer

Sweden v Portugal

Sunday 17 July, 17:00

Leigh Sports Village

BBC iPlayer

Games at the Academy Stadium

Belgium v Iceland

Sunday 10 July, 17:00

BBC Two

Italy v Iceland

Thursday 14 July, 17:00

BBC Two

Italy v Belgium

Monday 18 July, 20:00

BBC iPlayer

Knock-out dates

Quarter-finals:

Wednesday 20 July: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B (20:00, Brighton & Hove)

Thursday 21 July: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A (20:00, Brentford)

Friday 22 July: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Saturday 23 July: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (20:00, Rotherham)

Semi-finals:

Tuesday 26 July: Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 (20:00, Sheffield)

Wednesday 27 July: Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 (20:00, Milton Keynes)

Final:

Sunday 31 July: Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (17:00, Wembley)

Five things to look out for

Lionesses pride

Under Sarina Wiegman’s stewardship, England are looking to make home advantage count. The Lionesses finished as runners-up twice and reached the semi-finals last time out. Of the 11 editions of the tournament, the hosts have lifted the trophy on four occasions.

White hot

Ellen White is four goals shy of becoming England’s all-time record goalscorer. Currently standing on a half-Century of strikes for her country alongside Harry Kane, she would surpass Wayne Rooney’s feat of 53 goals to take top spot.

New Blues

For many City fans, this will be the first chance to see our new players Leila Ouahabi and Laia Aleixandri in action, as they compete for Spain. Both players made Jorge Vilda’s provisional squad, which will be confirmed on Monday 27 June.

Norwegian Blue

Julie Blakstad‘s Norway have won the trophy twice – in 1987 and 1993 – as well as the 2000 Olympics and 1995 World Cup. A January signing for City, she has had ample time to spy on her England teammates with the two sides going head-to-head in Group A!

Swede dreams

1984 Champions Sweden have two Olympic medals to their name from the last two Games and will be looking to turn silver to gold with the help of our midfield maestro Filippa Angeldahl and former Blue Kosovare Asllani.

How to get tickets

Tickets are available to purchase on general sale via the link below. Don’t miss out!

BUY TICKETS HERE