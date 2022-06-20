Yellowstone’s North Loop Road May Re-Open—Partially For Now—After All

The Lamar Valley is a major destination for wildlife watchers going to Yellowstone. Here in this photo by Jacob W. Frank/NPS, one can see how the Lamar River flowed out of its banks. Floodwaters have receded. Park officials say some tourism will be restored to the North Loop but for now only in the company of an authorized guide.

Last week, park superintendent Cam Sholly said it was unlikely there would be tourism in northern sections of the park via the North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana and Northeast Entrance via Cooke City, Montana for the remainder of 2022 due to roads being destroyed by flooding.

However, at a press event in the park Sunday, Sholly and National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said that limited tourism, done with guides, could happen in northern parts of the park in the coming weeks. This will allow visitors to access Dunraven Pass, Tower, Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris opening visitor access to approximately 80 percent of Yellowstone National Park.

While the main northern entrance road to Yellowstone from Gardiner to Mammoth is completely washed out in places, the Old Gardiner Road (a dirt road used in recent years as a “back way into Yellowstone”) can still be use to ferry supplies to Mammoth and enable employee access. That route may be used to allow some tourism to proceed.