🌱 Hillsborough County 2022 Elections + USF Cybersecurity Expansion

First, today’s weather: Mostly sunny; low humidity. High: 91 Low: 78.

1. More than 160 candidates have qualified for the 2022 elections in Hillsborough County, according to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections. The seats sought include county commission, school board, county court judge, Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and more. (Tampa Patch) 2. A child was airlifted to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Monday after being stabbed in the chest by a catfish, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue. The child was reportedly in New Port Richey on a fishing trip when the incident happened. (WESH)

3. Tampa’s University of South Florida will deploy a $20 million grant to a cybersecurity-focused entity on its campus called Florida Center for Cybersecurity. The grant money comes from funding set aside from the CARES Act passed by Congress during the pandemic and will be used in one year, aimed at increasing job-ready workers in cybersecurity. (Subscription: Tampa Bay Business Journal) 4. Hillsborough County is expected to approve more funding for mental health assistance this week. Data from the Hillsborough County School District shows that during the 2020-2021 school year, student services referred about 19,000 students for mental health services or assistance. (ABC Action News) 5. Tampa Police is looking to get guns off the street Saturday by handing a $100 bill to anyone willing to turn one in, including a handgun, shotgun, rifle or assault weapon. Police say participants will not be asked their names and the event will be held in two locations around town. (Subscription: Tampa Bay Times) Help us make this newsletter better! We’ve been getting so much positive feedback about the Tampa Daily that we’re starting to get a big head. Want to bring us back down to earth with some constructive feedback? If so, take our simple — and quick! — reader survey. Your feedback will help us make sure we’re covering the kind of local news, events and scuttlebutt you really care about. And it will help us toward our goal of being an indispensable local resource and the last email you’d ever unsubscribe from.

at Seminole Heights Library. (11 a.m.) Stanley Cup Finals Pre-Game Special at Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk Pool Bar. (5 p.m.)

at Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk Pool Bar. (5 p.m.) Celebrate PRIDE Under The stars at Luna Lounge. (5 p.m.)

at Luna Lounge. (5 p.m.) Dancing, Drinking And Eating The Latin Way at Hotel Haya. (6 p.m.)

at Hotel Haya. (6 p.m.) Wellness At The Wharf. (6:30 p.m.) From my notebook: City of Tampa launched a housing information hotline on Tuesday to help residents learn how to avoid eviction, deal with landlords and access housing, and mortgage assistance. (Subscription: Tampa Bay Times)

launched a on Tuesday to help residents learn how to avoid eviction, deal with landlords and access housing, and mortgage assistance. (Subscription: Tampa Bay Times) Tampa-based College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving recently reached the 3 million mark in food donations to U.S. Hunger , the brands national charitable partner. For every moving or junk hauling job completed, College HUNKS donates two nutritious meals for a child experiencing food insecurity. (Tampa Bay Newswire)

recently reached the , the brands national charitable partner. For every moving or junk hauling job completed, College HUNKS donates two nutritious meals for a child experiencing food insecurity. (Tampa Bay Newswire) Rob Gronkowski formally announced via Instagram on Tuesday that the Super Bowl-winning star is retiring from football for a second time . He did say he could be back if Tom Brady calls, though. (Creative Loafing Tampa)

formally announced via Instagram on Tuesday that the Super Bowl-winning star is . He did say he could be back if Tom Brady calls, though. (Creative Loafing Tampa) Hillsborough County said Tuesday that more than 40 species of mosquitoes live in the county. The county has 30 mosquito traps throughout the county to keep track of the mosquito population. The county is not spraying as often anymore for the pests, but treating larvae. (WFLA) More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events: Announcements: