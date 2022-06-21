Amanda Owen unveils secret ‘tramp stamp’ tattoo that no one knew about

Our Yorkshire Farm fans will certainly be surprised to learn that shepherdess Amanda Owen has been hiding a secret tattoo on her back. Proving her true passion for farming, the mum-of-nine has a “tramp stamp” of a sheep.

However, Amanda admitted the inking is “stretched” after she carried and gave birth to nine children over the years.

The 47-year-old was asked to spill something that not many people knew about her.

“I have a tattoo of a sheep – a tramp stamp!” she replied.

“Once upon a time it was a very neat Swaledale but after nine children I’m a bit stretched so it might not look so much like a sheep anymore…” she added in an interview ahead of The Game Fair.

READ MORE: Gary Lineker sends heartfelt message to his ex-wife Danielle Bux