Amanda Owen unveils secret ‘tramp stamp’ tattoo that no one knew about


Our Yorkshire Farm fans will certainly be surprised to learn that shepherdess Amanda Owen has been hiding a secret tattoo on her back. Proving her true passion for farming, the mum-of-nine has a “tramp stamp” of a sheep. 

However, Amanda admitted the inking is “stretched” after she carried and gave birth to nine children over the years.

The 47-year-old was asked to spill something that not many people knew about her.

“I have a tattoo of a sheep – a tramp stamp!” she replied.

“Once upon a time it was a very neat Swaledale but after nine children I’m a bit stretched so it might not look so much like a sheep anymore…” she added in an interview ahead of The Game Fair. 

They share a brood of nine children – Raven, 21, Reuben, 18, Miles, 15, Edith, 13, Violet, 11, Sidney, ten, Annas, eight, Clemmie, six, and Nancy, five.

Amid reports Amanda and Clive were experiencing difficulties in their marriage, they responded with a public statement in October 2021. 

It read: “With the TV show and the books we’ve always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm.

“And just like any marriage, we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids.



