Americans captured in Ukraine could face the death penalty; First German long-range weapons arrive in Ukraine

John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 21, 2022.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Tuesday that China’s increased trade with Russia is another piece of evidence that Beijing is willing to ignore international sanctions against Moscow.

Reporters asked Kirby what the Biden administration plans to do about China and India’s purchases of Russian petroleum that undermine the potency of global financial penalties.

Kirby said the White House wants Beijing to be a “responsible power” and join the rest of the world in condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

He also said that the U.S. values its “bilateral relationship with India.”

“These are sovereign decisions, but we want as much pressure put internationally on Russia as possible,” Kirby said. “There needs to be costs and consequences for what Mr. Putin is doing.”

— Thomas Franck