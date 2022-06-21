Apple Releases new Safari Technology Preview with macOS Ventura features | AppleInsider

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple has released a new version of Safari Technology Preview with features included in the company’s upcoming macOS Ventura update.

Safari Technology Preview is an experimental browser designed to test features that could be released in new versions of Safari. The company on Tuesday released Safari Technology Preview 147, with several macOS Ventura features.

The new browser version includes Live Text, support for Apple Passkeys, and improved Safari Web Extensions, among other features. However, some features are missing, such as Tab Groups syncing, Website Settings, and Web Extensions.

With the release, users who are currently on macOS Monterey will be able to test out some of those new features without downloading the beta version of macOS Ventura.

Apple’s full release notes for the Safari Technology Preview version are available below.

Live Text. Select and interact with text in videos or translate text in images on the web in macOS Ventura betas on Apple Silicon-based Macs.

Web technologies. Experience and test the HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and other web technologies that are available in Safari 16 Beta and included in previous Safari Technology Preview releases.

Web Push. Send notifications to people who opt-in on your website or web app with Safari Technology Preview on macOS Ventura betas.

Passkeys. Preview the new type of phishing-resistant credential that makes signing in to websites safer and easier. Available through Safari’s WebAuthn platform authenticator. To learn more about passkeys, see Meet passkeys.

Improved Safari Web Extensions. Test out API improvements including the ability to open a Safari Web Extension popover programmatically.

Web Inspector Extensions. Build custom tooling or convert existing developer tools extensions to use in Web Inspector.