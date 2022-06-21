As decision on Roe v. Wade looms, states weigh the economic cost of abortion bans

Pro-life and pro-choice demonstrators during a protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Beyond the moral debate over state abortion bans or restrictions, critics say there is an economic argument against them at a time when workers are in short supply.

“A diverse workforce is so essential to a company’s success, and you’re trying to recruit women to come work for your company,” said Florida State Representative Anna Eskamani. “And they’re looking at the landscape of health outcomes and access to reproductive health care.”

Eskamani, a Democrat, has had a ringside seat to a different culture war playing out in her Orlando district: the clash between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s Parental Rights in Education Law restricting the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity topics, which critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

After Disney CEO Bob Chapek — under pressure from employees — denounced the law and vowed to work for its repeal, DeSantis pushed a law through the state legislature to revoke Disney’s special taxing district at its Florida theme park.

“This state is governed by the best interests of the people of the state, not by any one woke corporation,” DeSantis, a Republican, said at the bill signing ceremony on April 22.

Now, Disney has announced it will delay the move of 2,000 employees in the company’s Imagineering division from California to a new campus in Lake Nona until 2026. The move was supposed to begin this year. The company stands to collect $578 million in state tax credits for the move. Under Florida law, the company cannot collect the credits until it creates the jobs.

Disney did not respond to emails from CNBC, but a spokesperson told the Orlando Sentinel that the delay has nothing to with the dispute with DeSantis.

Eskamani does not believe it. She called it Disney’s “subtle” way of pushing back, and said this is what happens when politicians wage culture wars.

“It has an economic ripple effect where companies who are trying to attract top talent realize that they can’t do that in a state that doesn’t welcome a diverse populace,” she said.

DeSantis’ Deputy Press Secretary Bryan Griffin said the company has not contacted the governor’s office about the delay, so he would not speculate about the reason. But he said the state is doing fine regardless.

“Today, our state leads the country in both domestic migration and wealth migration,” Griffin said in an email. “Tourism and leisure are major sectors of Florida’s diverse economy, and business is booming.”

And, Griffin noted, Disney is not the only game in town.

“Disney is an important employer in central Florida, with tens of thousands of employees in the area, but it is not the only major company or industry in Florida,” he said.