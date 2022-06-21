Blue Bloods season 13 theory: Erin Reagan’s DA hopes to be dashed after writer clue

The showrunner explained: “ A Season 13 would have two tracks for Erin.

“Doing the job she has, and challenging herself and being challenged about her fitness for the job she wants. And what she’s willing, and not willing, to do in order to get it.

“So plenty of horse-trading, soul-searching, and disruption with the powers that be, her partner Anthony, and especially her family.”

Thankfully, Blue Bloods was renewed for an upcoming instalment which is expected to be released later this year.

Blue Bloods is available on NBC in the US. A UK release date is yet to be announced.