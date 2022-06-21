Call of Duty Season 4 release time, date, Vanguard and Warzone S4 update PATCH NOTES, more

Call of Duty fans are counting down to the start of Vanguard and Warzone Season 4. Titled Mercenaries of Fortune, Call of Duty Season 4 has a June 22 release date and a 5pm BST UK start time. The headline new feature for Warzone players is the addition of the Fortune’s Keep Resurgence map, which will be available alongside Rebirth Island. Fortune’s Keep points of interest include the Winery, the Keep, Smuggler’s Cove and Town.

Speaking of Warzone maps, Caldera will also receive multiple changes, including a reduction in foliage.

The Storage Town POI makes a return, alongside micro points of interest, new bunkers and a selection of new items.

As for Vanguard, fans of Call of Duty WW2 will be pleased to hear that the USS Texas 1945 map is making a return. The map features plenty of close-quarter action, both above and below deck.

New Vanguard game modes include the classic Blueprint Gun Game, which tasks players with scoring the first kill with each of the provided weapons.

Then there are the new Operators, including Carver Butcher and Callum Hendry, followed by Ikenna Olowe in the mid-season update.

Speaking of mid-season updates, The Terminator will make an appearance later in Season 4.

Check out the patch notes below for the lowdown on what’s new in Season 4 of Zombies.