Coming to Xbox Game Pass: Total War: Three Kingdoms, Naraka: Bladepoint, Far Cry 5, and More – Xbox Wire

I know, June has been a wild month so far already (this is my subtle plug to check out everything announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase). Act surprised, but we’re not done yet. We’re closing out the month with more games you can look forward to very soon (some very, very soon, as in available today!).

Available Today

Shadowrun Trilogy (Cloud and Console) [email protected]

The Shadowrun Trilogy comprises 3 cult tactical RPG games taking place in a dystopian cyberpunk future in which magic has re-awakened, bringing back to life creatures of high fantasy. Initially created as a tabletop RPG over 30 years ago, this one-of-a-kind setting that has gained a huge cult following during the past three decades.

Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)

Total War: Three Kingdoms is the first in the multi award-winning strategy series to recreate epic conflict across ancient China. Combining a gripping turn-based campaign game of empire-building, statecraft and conquest with stunning real-time battles, Total War: Three Kingdoms redefines the series in an age of heroes and legends.

Coming Soon

FIFA 22 (Console and PC) EA Play – June 23

FIFA 22 is coming soon to The Play List with EA Play, so PC Game Pass and Ultimate members can experience fundamental gameplay advances and a new season of innovation across every mode. Plus, score monthly recurring rewards like Ultimate Team Stadium Sets, Seasonal XP Boosts, and more. Keep up to date with all the EA Play benefits here!

Naraka: Bladepoint (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 23

Naraka: Bladepoint is an up to 60-player mythical action combat experience with martial arts inspired melee combat, gravity defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee & ranged weapons, legendary customizable heroes with epic abilities – inspired by the legends of the Far East.

Far Cry 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1

Welcome to Hope County, Montana, the land of the free and brave, but also the home to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden’s Gate. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community.

In Case You Missed It

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge reunites Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael as they kick shell in a bodacious, beautifully realized side scrolling beat ’em up invoking the Turtles’ legendary 1987 design and paying homage to classic TMNT games like Turtles In Time.

Omori (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Explore a strange world full of colorful friends and foes. Navigate through the vibrant and the mundane in order to uncover a forgotten past. When the time comes, the path you’ve chosen will determine your fate… and perhaps the fate of others as well.

DLC / Game Updates

Golf With Your Friends: Bouncy Castle Course DLC – Available today

Game Pass members save up to 10%! Ready for the wildest multiplayer golfing experience yet? The Golf With Your Friends Bouncy Castle Course is packed with colorful hazards and challenging holes to master. Outsmart your friends in online multiplayer with up to 11 other players (only one of you needs to own the course to play it) or tackle it solo to master those trick shots.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion – Available now

Game Pass members save 10%! Discover the biggest expansion yet with the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion. Experience a completely new and immersive campaign inspired by the events of Biosyn Sanctuary from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Dominion.

Minecraft: The Wild Update – Available now

Experience Minecraft in a whole new light – or dark. Evade the warden in the deep dark if you dare. Explore the swamps together with frogs and tadpoles. Ask an allay to collect supplies to fill the chest on your boat. Build with sculk, mud, and mangrove wood. The choices are endless, and all of them yours.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Marvel’s Avengers: Ms. Marvel Future Suit Pack – Available now

Unlock the Ms. Marvel Future Suit outfit, a 3-day hero’s catalyst, and a 3-day fragment extractor with your Xbox Game Pass membership. In a future with Super Heroes outlawed, you must reassemble, rebuild, and customize the Avengers to stop AIM. Then, defend the Earth from escalating threats for years to come. Visit playavengers.com for more info.

Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Razorback Bundle – Available now

Customize the UNSC’s latest transport vehicle with the exclusive “Pass Tense” Razerback Vehicle Coating, four 2XP Boosts and four Challenge Swaps! The Perk requires Halo Infinite to use, available free on Xbox, Windows, and Steam.

Naraka: Bladepoint: Awakening Bundle – Available June 23

Start your adventure on Morus Isle with the exclusive Viper Ning outfit The Awakening and Xbox-themed headwear!

Paramount+: 30-day free trial – Available June 28 (UK, Ireland)

We are also excited to share that we are bringing the popular Paramount+ trial to our members in the UK and Ireland! Stream the Paramount+ Original Series Halo, plus a mountain of entertainment when you redeem your 30-day free trial. Terms and conditions apply.

Xbox Touch Controls Added to 10 More Games

Ultimate members, we’ve added Xbox Touch Controls to 10 more games ready to play from the cloud today. Jump in on Apple and Android phones and tablets at xbox.com/play or via the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on Android devices – no controller required. You can also jump in controller-free on your touch-enabled Windows PC at xbox.com/play or with the Xbox app for Windows PCs.

Broken Age

Bugsnax

Chinatown Detective Agency

Kraken Academy!!

Life is Strange: True Colors

Ninja Gaiden ∑

Ninja Gaiden ∑2

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk

The Last Kids on Earth

