Craig Snider named Texas Tech head softball coach

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Craig Snider, one of the top assistant coaches in the nation who was a member of Florida State’s 2018 national championship staff, has been named the ninth head softball coach in Texas Tech history, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Monday.

“When we started this search, we wanted to find a coach who would develop our softball program into an annual contender in the Big 12 Conference and a contender in the NCAA Tournament. We’ve found just that in Craig Snider,” Hocutt said. “Coach Snider has helped build a winning culture his entire career and has done so the right way. We look forward to many years of success under Coach Snider’s watch, and we’re excited to welcome him and his family to Lubbock.”

During the last 21 seasons as an assistant, Snider has made stops at Oklahoma, Florida State and Texas A&M where he has coached 20 All-Americans and made three Women’s College World Series appearances, taking home the championship trophy while on staff at Florida State in 2018. He will be formally introduced at a press conference at a later date.

“I am honored and humbled to help lead this program,” said Snider. “Texas Tech is a special place with incredible support from the administration and fans. I am very excited to facilitate a championship culture on and off the field. Guns up!”

Snider spent the last three seasons in College Station where he helped transform the Aggie hitters, improving in nearly every offensive category over the last three seasons. He coached Hayley Lee to the 11th-best on-base percentage and fourth-most walks per game in the NCAA in 2022 as she earned NFCA All-America second team honors. In 2021, Lee gathered third team All-America accolades after finishing third in the NCAA in home runs, fifth in home runs per game, sixth in slugging percentage, seventh in total bases, 24th in on-base percentage and 39th in batting average.

Prior to his time at Texas A&M, Snider spent eight seasons at Florida State where he helped the Seminoles to 11 Athletic Coast Conference regular season and tournament championships, seven NCAA Super Regionals, three WCWS appearances and the 2018 National Championship.

While in Tallahassee, Snider built Florida State into one of the top offensive schools in the nation as the Seminole’s set program records for home runs, batting average and RBI during the 2019 season. FSU ranked in the top 10 nationally for batting average, home runs per game, on base percentage, scoring and slugging that season alone.

During Florida State’s championship run in 2018, the Seminoles ranked top 10 in doubles per game and slugging. With Snider’s guidance, Sydney Sherrill led the nation in doubles, ranked ninth in hits and eighth in total bases. Three-time All-American Jessie Warren, meanwhile, ranked sixth in the NCAA in home runs, fifth in RBI and fifth in total bases.

Under Snider’s direction, Seminole hitters saw tremendous success in 2017, ranking in the top five in the country for on-base percentage, scoring, slugging and triples per game, while finishing in the top 10 for home runs per game and batting average. Warren led the country in total bases and finished second in home runs, third in slugging and 10th in RBI, picking up first team All-America nods. Senior Alex Powers ranked seventh in the nation in doubles on her way to NFCA third team All-America honors.

Florida State made its second WCWS appearance in three seasons in 2016 as Snider helped the Seminole offense to a top-20 batting average and top-10 rankings in on-base percentage and scoring. The Seminoles swept NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals on the way to Oklahoma City where they would finish third nationally, falling in the semifinals.

Snider helped the Seminoles to its first WCWS in 10 years in 2014, as FSU put together a 55-9 record and ranked 12th national in scoring. Florida State was led offensively by Maddie O’Brien who finished as the nation’s RBI leader with 83 runs driven in. O’Brien was named a first team All-American, ranking second nationally in home runs and slugging, third in on-base percentage and fifth in walks.

Snider came to Florida State after four seasons at Stephen F. Austin where he served as the hitting coach for the Ladyjacks from 2007-10. In 2008, he helped SFA to an NCAA Regional appearance after winning the Southland Conference tournament.

Previously, Snider spent the 2005-06 season as a graduate assistant at Oklahoma under Patty Gasso after stints as an assistant coach at Centenary (2004-05) and Lindsey Wilson College (2001-03).

A 2004 graduate of Centenary, Snider hails from Franklin, Kentucky. He has a daughter, Riley, and a son, Henry.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING…

Mike White – Head Coach, Texas

“Craig displays all the attributes necessary to lead a successful program. The teams he has been involved with have been consistently good offensively. I frequently see him recruiting the travel ball circuit and he has built an extensive network of recruiting connections throughout the country.”

Lonni Alameda – Head Coach, Florida State

“I am so happy for Craig and Texas Tech softball. What an incredible human that loves people, the game of softball and takes pride in the growth of his players. Having coached side by side with Craig I know he is ready to give his all to make the Red Raiders a team ready to compete at the highest level!”

CRAIG SNIDER CAREER HISTORY

Lindsey Wilson College (NAIA) – Assistant Coach, 2001-03

Centenary (DIII) – Assistant Coach, 2004-05

Oklahoma – Graduate Assistant, 2005-06

Stephen F. Austin – Assistant Coach, 2007-10

Florida State – Assistant Coach, 2011-19

Texas A&M – Assistant Coach, 2020-22

