Dive into June’s Member Benefits with EA Play and Game Pass – Xbox Wire

June continues to shower in a plethora of new content for EA Play members! Whether on the pitch, racetrack, or suited up as a Legend in the Arena, this month’s benefits have something for all gamers.

Racing into June’s benefits for EA Play members is F1 22. Starting June 28, EA Play Pro members will have unlimited access to the Champions Edition of the anticipated racing game, while EA Play members will have a 10-hour Early Access Trial days before release.

In addition to F1 22, lots of great rewards are coming to EA Play in June, which can be found below:

Grid Legends : EA Play June Event – Now to June 29

: EA Play June Event – Now to June 29 NHL 22 : EA Play Member Rewards: June Bag – Now to June 30

: EA Play Member Rewards: June Bag – Now to June 30 Madden NFL 22 : Fan Appreciation Pack – Now to June 19

: Fan Appreciation Pack – Now to June 19 Madden NFL 22 : Heavyweights Gear Set – Now to June 19

: Heavyweights Gear Set – Now to June 19 FIFA 22 : Hero Diego Milito Tifo Set – Now to June 30

: Hero Diego Milito Tifo Set – Now to June 30 FIFA 22 : FUT Season 7 XP Boost – June 10 to July 21

: FUT Season 7 XP Boost – June 10 to July 21 FIFA 22 : adidas MLS Apparel and Volta Coins – June 10 to July 21

: adidas MLS Apparel and Volta Coins – June 10 to July 21 FIFA 22 : FUT Cape Town Cheetahs Stadium Set – June 23 to July 31

: FUT Cape Town Cheetahs Stadium Set – June 23 to July 31 Apex Legends : Win Together Loading Screen – June 14 to July 11

: Win Together Loading Screen – June 14 to July 11 Battlefield 2042: Rao Dustproof Headgear – Now to June 29

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC members, you get EA Play at no additional cost with your Game Pass membership, so you can enjoy great player benefits, including in-game challenges and rewards, unlocking special member-only content, trials of select brand-new titles, access to a collection of our best-loved series and top titles, and save 10% on purchases of Electronic Arts digital content.

Visit the EA Play page for more details. Please see EA.com/EA-Play/Terms for terms and conditions.