Dow’s nearly 575-point rally highlighted by gains for Chevron, Apple Inc. stocks

Shares of Chevron and Apple Inc. are seeing positive momentum Tuesday morning, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average rally. Shares of Chevron

CVX,

+4.04%

and Apple Inc.

AAPL,

+3.87%

have contributed around a quarter of the index’s intraday rally, as the Dow

DJIA,

+1.79%

is trading 571 points higher (1.9%). Chevron’s shares have gained $5.89, or 4.0%, while those of Apple Inc. have risen $5.03, or 3.8%, combining for an approximately 72-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Salesforce Inc.

CRM,

+3.00% ,

UnitedHealth

UNH,

+3.80% ,

and Visa

V,

+2.27% .

A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.