Elton John ‘booed by crowd’ at Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour after Newcastle quip





Sir Elton John, 75, was “booed by the Sunderland crowd” as he performed his last ever concert in the North East of England. He played at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Sunday evening and got the crowd riled up when he made a joke about their Newcastle rivals.

The legendary singer mentioned playing Newcastle's City Hall during the 1970s and 1980s. According to Chronicle Live, the crowd then started booing upon mention of the neighbouring stadium. Elton reportedly found the response amusing and joked that he had "no choice" other than to play there because there was no stadium in Sunderland at the time. Elton's performance went down a treat with his fans and many took to Twitter to share their joy.

One unnamed user also took the opportunity to poke fun at the Geordies. They joked: “What an incredible evening @eltonofficial. “Can’t beat the Sunderland crowd, Newcastle where you at?” Hayley praised Elton’s performance saying: “Absolutely phenomenal. He’s still got it!! One of the best nights of our lives. Highly recommend.”

Elton is currently travelling the world with his ongoing farewell tour. The concerts began in September 2018 and are set to go on until July next year. The Rocket Man singer returned to the UK last week and performed in Norwich and Liverpool as well as Sunderland. In the coming weeks, he will travel to Bristol, London, Swansea, Cork and Watford.

The tour is intended to be Elton’s last ever as he plans to retire and spend more time with his family. Explaining his decision, Elton said he is ready for a change after more than five decades in the business. He told CBS: “I want to be with my family. I mean, I’ve been touring since I was 17 in the back of a van. “I’ve had the most incredible life. I’ve been so lucky, and I’ve loved every single minute of it. But I’ve had enough of that applause. “I’ll be 76 years of age when I stop touring in 2023. I want to do something different with the rest of my life.”