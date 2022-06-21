FOLLOWUP: Here’s the lineup for the return of West Seattle outdoor movies

With the weather finally warming, time to think about even more of what’s happening this summer. As we first reported in March, outdoor movies are returning. The current plan is for five Saturday nights in the Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW) courtyard, site of many summers, though Chris Mackay of the West Seattle Junction Association tells WSB the location might change for the final one. Start time is expected around 9 pm for the July movies, 8:30 pm for August.

JULY 23 – “The Goonies”

JULY 30 – “The Never-Ending Story”

AUGUST 6 – “Encanto”

AUGUST 13 – “Coco”

AUGUST 20 – “Back to the Future”

Those were chosen from a list of 18 on which WSJA (as we also reported at the time) sought votes in March. No admission charge, bring your own chair; more details as it all gets closer.