‘Frustrating’ strikes stir hospital heartbreak as children’s appointments cancelled





Only a fifth of train services are running on Tuesday due to the biggest national rail strike in 33 years. Around 50,000 workers across Network Rail, 13 train operators and London Underground are expected to have walked out over pay, conditions and job cuts. A mother, whose son has had two medical appointments cancelled this week, told Express.co.uk about the “frustration” and “anxiety” caused by the disruption.

Emma Amoscato had prepared to take her son, James, nine, from Bedfordshire to central London twice this week for appointments related to his allergies. One appointment had been scheduled for Tuesday, which involves testing so must be done in person, and the other on Wednesday, which has been reset as an online appointment. The clinic has so far been unable to reschedule James’s testing appointment. Ms Amoscato told Express.co.uk: “I think it’s just incredibly frustrating for me it’s around being able to support him through it because already struggles with anxiety.

“And obviously with the test, that’s not something he enjoys and he’s built himself up for it, we’ve tried to support him with that and now it’s cancelled. “And also the uncertainty because we don’t know when that will happen next or what that looks like. “So I think it’s a knock-on effect not just that it is inconvenient but also the mental health toll that can also put on people waiting for hospital appointments.” Ms Amoscato is CEO of the Smile App – a mental health platform for people with chronic health conditions.

She warned cancelled appointments are likely to impact a person’s mental health as well as their ability to manage their symptoms. Asked whether this mental health impact could be widespread, Ms Amoscato said: “Definitely, yes. It leads on from years of disruption with Covid, so people have already been waiting for appointments and then having them rescheduled and rescheduled again. That has huge ramifications for people. “I think the best thing you can do is talk about it and be open about it. “Don’t bottle it up, express that frustration with you’ve got friends and family you can talk to or if not, there’s plenty of support groups. “There are plenty of online spaces where you can go and talk to people who have been in the same situation as you to have that reassurance and validation that it’s not just you feeling that way.”

Identifying coping strategies that help reduce stress is important for people facing uncertainty. Ms Amoscato added: “I would advise coming up with coping methods that can help you when you are dealing with something that is uncertain. “How you can support yourself in that moment, whether it’s breathing exercises or going for a walk – it’s important to come up with things that work for you, when you’re against things you can’t necessarily control.” Rail strikes are expected to continue causing disruption throughout this week, with the possibility of extended industrial action.

Mick Lynch, the RMT’s general-secretary, said: “Railway workers have been treated appallingly and despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry with the support of the Government has failed to take their concerns seriously. “We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1 percent and rising. “Our union will now embark on a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system.” He added that the union was “open to meaningful negotiations with rail bosses and ministers, but they will need to come up with new proposals to prevent months of disruption on our railways”. He said the union will “run this campaign for as long as it takes to get a settlement” – possibly for more than six months.