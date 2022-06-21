Global Animation & VFX Market Report 2022-2026 – Evolution of VFX, AR and VR Technologies is Dramatically Changing the Creation and Consumption of Films, Videos and Games – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Animation & VFX: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2022-26)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high-definition visual experiences. Moviegoers are demanding high quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films. Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head mounted devices.

Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time on streaming digital content. Streaming video is the fastest growing distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double digit growth and the same is expected to continue. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world.

The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.

The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions. Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.

EMERGING TRENDS IN ANIMATION & VFX INDUSTRY

The combination of live action and animation will alter the form, as well as the content, of film animation.

Animation is no longer a profession limited to animators with increasing participation from computer professionals, programmers, technicians etc.

The evolution of visual effects (VFX), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies is dramatically changing both the creation and consumption of films, videos, games, and more.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality adoption will drive the demand for animation content.

Production work is moving around the world – tax incentives, regional low labor costs and subsidies put pressure on existing companies to reduce costs and set up facilities in tax advantaged or low cost regions.

Media consumption habits are changing rapidly, windows for film releases are narrowing, and follow-on markets are shifting from television, cable, DVD and rentals to streaming and digital downloads.

The international film market in several emerging markets is growing quickly and creating new opportunities. Regulations in several countries limit imported animation content without a certain amount of local participation and studios are collaborating with local partners to produce content.

Although 2D animation will survive, it will be largely in the form of hybrid 2D/3D animation. As well as reducing costs, using CGI for backgrounds allows for a more dynamic camera. The training offered to animators are biased in favor of CGI and so artists with traditional 2D skills are becoming harder to find.

The changing viewing habits favour short productions as a form of entertainment. The viewing habits generally favor short-form content that can be turned out quickly and cheaply.

Merchandise is already a major form of revenue generation for animated films and in future it could form a much larger share of revenues.

The cloud offers an elastic and scalable solution as well as a shift from a traditional capital expenditure model to an operational expense one.

Cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering machines. Cloud computing offers a flexible and scaleable to the problem faced by studio infrastructures which do not scale well with new workflows.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Animation & VFX Industry

History and Evolution

Industry Differentiators

Industry Characteristics

Animation Industry Supply Chain

Role of Technology

Merchandising Opportunities

Key Distribution Channels for Animation Content

Risks Faced by Animation Studios

Demand Drivers of Animation Industry

Drivers for Success

Animation Financial Models

Emerging Technological Platforms

Emerging Application Areas

Competitive Landscape of Animation Studios

Global Animation & VFX Market Size & Opportunity

Market Segmentation of Animation, VFX and Video Games

Global Animation Studios: Distribution and Capabilities

3. Animation & VFX Market Segments

4. Animation Streaming Video on Demand

Market Size

Netflix

Disney+

HBO Max

Amazon Prime Video

Hulu

Apple TV+

Peacock

Crunchyroll

Quibi

5. Emerging Trends & Future of Animation & VFX

6. Global Television Animation Content Demand

7. Animation & VFX Software Market

8. Animation & VFX Content Creation

9. Audience Dynamics

10. Economics of Animation & VFX

11. Guidelines for Setting Up An Animation Studio

12. Managing An Animation Studio

13. Animation Content Outsourcing

