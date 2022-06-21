How can I get to Glastonbury? Train strikes replacement explained

Train strikes are taking place for 24 hours on three days this week on June 21, 23 and 25 which means anyone travelling to the famous music festival by train could run into difficulty. Glastonbury kicks off on Wednesday and continues until Sunday, so much of the event will be impacted by the strikes.
The good news is that train services are still running this week on a reduced service, so it is still possible to go to Glastonbury by train.
Anyone planning to take the train is advised to plan their journey carefully and leave plenty of time.
The widespread nature of the strikes means connecting trains may be disrupted too, so travellers should expect journeys to take longer and be busier than normal.
Network Rail said: “Half of Britain’s rail network will be open on strike days with a very limited service running on lines that are open between 07:30 and 18:30.”
How can I check if my train is running?
National Rail has a journey planning tool that travellers can use to check trains and routes
Most train operators have published a reduced timetable on their websites, and will have further information on the expected schedule.
If possible, passengers are warned to avoid using the railways unless essential to reduce the number of people travelling on fewer trains.
About 10,000 London Underground staff are walking out today and all lines are expected to be severely disrupted throughout the day.
The Transport for London website can be used by people travelling across the capital to check services and plan routes.
Buses are picking up the extra footfall, but these are much busier than usual today and journeys could take longer than planned.
Walking and cycling are encouraged as an alternative means of transport where possible.
