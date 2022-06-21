How can I get to Glastonbury? Train strikes replacement explained

Train strikes are taking place for 24 hours on three days this week on June 21, 23 and 25 which means anyone travelling to the famous music festival by train could run into difficulty. Glastonbury kicks off on Wednesday and continues until Sunday, so much of the event will be impacted by the strikes.

The good news is that train services are still running this week on a reduced service, so it is still possible to go to Glastonbury by train.

Anyone planning to take the train is advised to plan their journey carefully and leave plenty of time.

The widespread nature of the strikes means connecting trains may be disrupted too, so travellers should expect journeys to take longer and be busier than normal.

Network Rail said: “Half of Britain’s rail network will be open on strike days with a very limited service running on lines that are open between 07:30 and 18:30.”

