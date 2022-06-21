istituto marangoni is the first school to immerse into the metaverse world

istituto marangoni gives education a new dimension

Over the past three years, Istituto Marangoni Milano · The School of Design has embarked on a dimension of intense innovation in terms of teaching content and experience; in other words, the Metaverse. The focus is to take upon strategic efforts on the target of Generation Z, which represents the majority of the School’s student population, and on new virtual scenarios. These regard both educational content as well as the inclusion of new advanced digital tools, such as virtual reality. In the occasion of Fuorisalone 2022, the School also hosted the first NFT projects for the ‘Explore Cappellini Multiverse’ project, dedicated to Giulio Cappellini – Art Director and Brand Ambassador.



Istituto Marangoni Milano · The School of Design is the first School to join the Metaverse

all images courtesy of Istituto Marangoni Milano · The School of Design

‘The Talent District – Istituto Marangoni’s Metaverse Revolution’

Istituto Marangoni Milano · The School of Design is the first School to join the Metaverse. As the outbreak of the Pandemic marked the end and beginning of an era characterized by the integration of real and virtual experiences, Istituto Marangoni is giving a deeper perception to the visibility of students’ projects, while at the same time hosting talks and other initiatives of the School by reaching a complementary audience using an immersive language familiar to them. The project is entitled ‘The Talent District – Istituto Marangoni’s Metaverse Revolution’.



the world of the Metaverse was articulated on an evolving series of futuristic districts each characterized by a building

The world of Istituto Marangoni in the Metaverse is articulated on a series of futuristic districts, each characterized by a building that can be accessed by the visitor’s avatar, totally customizable. The spaces that can be visited are at the Infopoint, which contains all the information on the courses active at the School divided into the three academic macro-areas: Fashion, Design and Art.



the spaces that can be visited are at the Infopoint

The Exhibition Pavilion contains the projects of the best students, which are narrated in the first person by the avatars of the students themselves who created them; the Theatre hosts the conferences, lectures and talks that have always been one of the added values of Istituto Marangoni’s academic experience; the Partners’ House contains the projects realized for external companies, in the perspective of I’M Corporate Lab; and the Archive is proposed as a historical memory of the Institute’s projects and activities. Each of the above areas contains multimedia materials and presents links to external resources that further deepened the visitor’s experience.



Istituto Marangoni is giving a deeper perception to the visibility of students’ projects

the school hosted the first NFT projects at fuorisalone 2022

Moreover, during Fuorisalone 2022 and under the theme ‘Space and Time’, the School took on a futuristic take on nourishing the city with upgraded communication tools and digital technologies. Giulio Cappellini, Art Director and Brand Ambassador, inaugurated the tight calendar of proposals drawn up by Istituto Marangoni. In fact, ‘Explore Cappellini Multiverse’ was dedicated to him and to the brand told through the projects that Interior, Product and Visual Design students developed over the years. Additionally, the ‘Expanded Beauty’ exhibition hosted the first NFT projects developed by the members of the Prisma Project and the students of the Master in Product & Furniture Design for Cappellini. The exhibition was inaugurated on Monday 6 June at the IBM Studios in Piazza Gae Aulenti.